Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Deepika Padukone Doubles Down On Alia Bhatt's Review Of Vikrant Masssey's 12th Fail

Deepika Padukone extended her love to the 12th Fail team by re-posting Alia Bhatt’s review of the movie on her Instagram story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone reviews 12th Fail
Deepika Padukone reviews 12th Fail | Image:Instagram, IMDb
Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail may have received a lacklustre reception upon release but it went on to become a sleeper success in a matter of days. Following the widespread acclaim for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed movie, Deepika Padukone got on board and expressed gratitude to the crew for producing such a magnificent work of art. Several celebrities have praised the movie, including Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia Bhatt. 

Deepika Padukone shares Alia Bhatt's 12th Fail review 

Deepika extended her love to the 12th Fail team by re-posting Alia Bhatt’s review of the movie. Echoing the Darlings star’s sentiments, Deepika penned on her Instagram story, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Alia had written in her post, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

Screengrab of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story 

 

What is 12th Fail about? 

12th Fail is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies.

Still from 12th Fail | Image: IMDb

 

Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting or entering a massive depression. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

