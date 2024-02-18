Updated February 18th, 2024 at 20:36 IST
Deepika Padukone Gives Glimpse Of BAFTA Morning As She Sweats It Out Before Taking The Centre Stage
Deepika Padukone is all set to grace one of the popular award shows at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on February 19.
Deepika Padukone with Anushka | Image:Anushka Yoga/Instagram
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her first-ever British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) appearance and to make it an impactful one she started the morning on a healthy note. A photo of the actress is going viral on the Internet offering a glimpse of her yoga session with Anshuka Yoga. “AFTA mornings @deepikapadukone. Sweating it out just before she takes centre stage @bafta. Deepika Padukone, BAFTA, Yoga Girl, Anshuka Parwani, Anshuka Yoga,” read the caption.
