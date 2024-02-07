Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who did not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, marked the event by lighting a diya at her residence in Mumbai. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress shared a photo of a diya lit up at her house. Deepika's counterparts from the industry including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt attended the event in Ayodhya on January 22.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika shared a photo of a diya lit up at her residence. However, she did not put any caption with the photo. Earlier, Deepika also missed her upcoming film Fighter’s trailer launch. She took to her Instagram and shared a story wishing the film’s team good luck for the launch. The actress noted that she would miss the event, by writing “Will miss my squadron”.

While she did not mention the reason, the emoticons she used alongside her note hinted at her not being in the pink of her health. She also sent best wishes to team Fighter and wrote, "Good Luck team #Fighter #FighterTrailer."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and more marked their presence at this auspicious occasion. While some stars were lucky enough to be a part of the historic moment, others extended their wishes to fans through their social media handles.

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle hours before the consecration ceremony and shared a video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff as he expressed his happiness.

Sunny Deol shared a glimpse of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on his X handle and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram.” Sidharth Malhotra took to his X handle and penned, “अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम।”

