Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Deepika Padukone Lights Diya As Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya Concludes

Deepika Padukone, who didn't attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, marked the event by lighting a diya at her residence in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who did not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, marked the event by lighting a diya at her residence in Mumbai. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress shared a photo of a diya lit up at her house. Deepika's counterparts from the industry including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt attended the event in Ayodhya on January 22. 

Deepika Padukone celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha by lighting diya 

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika shared a photo of a diya lit up at her residence. However, she did not put any caption with the photo. Earlier, Deepika also missed her upcoming film Fighter’s trailer launch. She took to her Instagram and shared a story wishing the film’s team good luck for the launch. The actress noted that she would miss the event, by writing “Will miss my squadron”. 

While she did not mention the reason, the emoticons she used alongside her note hinted at her not being in the pink of her health. She also sent best wishes to team Fighter and wrote, "Good Luck team #Fighter #FighterTrailer." 

Advertisement

Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Ram Mandir inauguration

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and more marked their presence at this auspicious occasion. While some stars were lucky enough to be a part of the historic moment, others extended their wishes to fans through their social media handles. 

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle hours before the consecration ceremony and shared a video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff as he expressed his happiness. 

Sunny Deol shared a glimpse of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on his X handle and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram.” Sidharth Malhotra took to his X handle and penned, “अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम।” 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

23 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement