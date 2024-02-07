English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Being Part Of Male-Centric Films: I Don’t Think Women..

While promoting Fighter, Deepika Padukone was questioned about playing strong female roles in male-focused action films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone Rocks The Tailored Pant Suit Look
Deepika Padukone Rocks The Tailored Pant Suit Look | Image:Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s latest release, Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan, is currently running in theatres. The aerial action follows the release of her other two action movies last year, namely Pathaan and Jawan. While promoting Fighter, the actress was questioned about playing strong female roles in male-focused action films and whether she planned to make more women-centric movies in the future.

Deepika Padukone on choosing male-centric films

In a media interaction as per DNA India, Deepika replied to the queries of why choosing male-driven films. The actress said, “I don’t think women can succeed without men and men can’t succeed without women. I think we need to rephrase the definition of feminism.”

 

She added that her main objective is to get a screenplay that inspires her, regardless of whether she is starring in a film with a Rs 50 crore budget or one with a Rs 25 crore budget. “I am more than happy to do that (female-centric films), and I’ve demonstrated by doing that pre-pandemic. In fact, even post-pandemic, Gehraiyaan was one of them so I’m always open. I’ve always been that actor. Way before I’ve done films like–they didn’t do well so we don’t remember them.” 

When asked if she will be in a woman-led film soon, Deepika confirmed a Shakti Shetty spin-off in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. 

Is a Lady Singham film in the works?

In a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty opened up about his plans to make a standalone film centered around Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty. The director appeared quite sure of his plans to go ahead with a Lady Singham film, which he further shared, will be following the same blueprint as the other cop universe movies like Sooryavanshi, Singham, and Simmba.

He said, "She is like one of the heroes and what we are doing with it is that we will go with her story. We will make a film which has only Deepika...it is her story.”

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

