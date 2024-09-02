sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |

Published 19:30 IST, September 2nd 2024

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Baby: Couple Drops Photos From Maternity Shoot Days Before Due Date

Deepika's Maternity Photoshoot: The actress is all set to embrace motherhood later this month. According to reports, her due date is September 28.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will embrace parenthoodthis month
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will embrace parenthood this month | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:47 IST, September 2nd 2024