Published 19:30 IST, September 2nd 2024
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Baby: Couple Drops Photos From Maternity Shoot Days Before Due Date
Deepika's Maternity Photoshoot: The actress is all set to embrace motherhood later this month. According to reports, her due date is September 28.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will embrace parenthood this month | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:47 IST, September 2nd 2024