sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 20:57 IST, November 19th 2024

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Rent Out Flat In Mumbai For A Whopping Amount: Report

Deepika Padukone, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, rented out their apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7 lakh per month, Square Yards said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika padukone
A file photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:57 IST, November 19th 2024