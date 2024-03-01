Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:41 IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Turn Up The Glam Quotient At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash
Deepika Padukone who recently announced her pregnancy dressed up in a beautiful black dress for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Ranveer-Deepika | Image:Instagram
Deepika Padukone who recently announced her pregnancy dressed up in a beautiful black dress for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 live score UPW vs GG: UPW begins the chaseSports 24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.