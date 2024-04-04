Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has been enjoying the Hollywood glare for the past few years now. Lately, the actress presented an award at BAFTA 2024 and now, The Academy has paid tribute to her performance in Deewani Mastani. The official social media page shared a clip of the song Deewani Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani on Wednesday.

The Academy pays tribute to Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram, The Academy shared a clip in which Deepika can be seen dancing to Deewani Mastani. In the caption, they wrote, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The epic historical romance drama was based on Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau, Bajirao Mastani narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740) and his second wife, Mastani. The film was a major commercial success, grossing over ₹254 crore in India and over ₹102.2 crore in the overseas market for a worldwide box office gross of over ₹356.2 crore. As of September 2017, it is the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015 and the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas markets in 2015. Apart from earning money, the film also won 7 National Film Awards, including Best Direction (SLB) and Best Supporting Actress (Tanvi Azmi).

Ranveer Singh is a proud husband

Soon after The Academy dropped the post, Ranveer took the comment section to hail the milestone. He commented, "Mesmeric!" followed by a star emoticon. For the unversed, Ranveer was also part of the song.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: The Academy/Instagram)

Apart from Ranveer, fans have also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Now the academy finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves." Another wrote, "Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the couple is soon going to embrace parenthood and is currently enjoying the maternity phase. In February, the couple announced that they would be welcoming their first baby in September.