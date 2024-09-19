Published 13:16 IST, September 19th 2024
Deepika Padukone's Firm Buys ₹17.78 Cr Flat Neighbouring Mother-In-Law Anju Bhavnani’s Residence
Deepika Padukone's firm KA Enterprises reportedly bought a 17.78-crore apartment in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's new house in bandra | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:16 IST, September 19th 2024