Updated May 17th, 2022 at 09:07 IST

Deepika Padukone shares glimpses of first day in France as she arrives for Cannes 2022

Actor Deepika Padukone recently reached France and gave her fans and followers a glimpse as she arrived in the country.

Reported by: Adelle Fernandes
Deepika Padukone
Image: Instagram/@DeepikaPadukone | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Deepika Padukone recently made headlines last week as it was announced that she will represent India at the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival as part of the jury. The prestigious international Film Festival is scheduled to commence on May 17, 2022, and will continue till May 28.  

Deepika has now reached France and gave her fans and followers a glimpse as she arrived in the country.

Deepika Padukone arrives in France for Cannes Film Festival

The popular Bollywood star took to her Instagram account on May 16 and shared a short video as she gave her fans a sneak peek of her arrival in the country. She was seen speaking to an individual at the airport and mentioned that she was on an 11-hour flight from LAX to France and slept throughout the duration. She was then confused about if she should eat or sleep after her long flight and then hilariously said, “Eating is always a good plan.” Apart from this, the actor also gave her fans and followers a glimpse of the beautiful country and shared some scenic landscapes with them. Watch the video here:

The official social media account of the film festival earlier shared a post introducing the audience to the jury members of the event. The list included the Gehraiyaan actor and other personalities from around the globe. Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Joachim Trier from Norway and many others will accompany Padukone as she represents India on the Cannes film festival jury. Vincent Lindon is set to be the Jury President for the 75th edition of the event.

Indians at Cannes film festival

Apart from Deepika Padukone, several other Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet at the Cannes film festival 2022. AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Ricky Kej and others are also scheduled to grace the event with their presence. Viewers from across the globe can get live updates about Cannes 2022 from the festival’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. They can also watch the live stream on its official website or download the app and avail themselves of the updates more conveniently.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Published May 17th, 2022 at 07:40 IST

