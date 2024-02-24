Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

Deepika Padukone Shares Video Of BAFTA Look That Sparked Pregnancy Rumours, Says 'Just Because...'

Deepika sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent appearance at the BAFTAs. Both the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh have remained tight-lipped about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Team Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, who presented an award at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), ditched the usual award season gown look for a glittering saree. On Friday night, she shared a video of her look on Instagram, eliciting queries about her rumoured pregnancy from netizens. After her appearance at the BAFTA red carpet, rumours of the actress' pregnancy have gone viral on social media. However, the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh have remained tight-lipped about whether or not they are pregnant.

File photo of Deepika Padukone | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram  

Deepika shares a video of her BAFTA look

At the BAFTAs on February 19, Deepika Padukone presented filmmaker Jonathan Glazer with the golden mask for the Film Not in English language category. For the event, the fighter actress donned a couture saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. After her appearance at the prestigious awards ceremony, there was a wave of speculation about her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the ceremony.

In a video shared on Instagram recently, Deepika could be seen flaunting her BAFTAs look. It was compilation of her shots from different angles. In the caption, she wrote, "Just…Because I’m currently obsessed with this track (sic)."

Not the first time Deepika is at the centre of pregnancy rumours

Her BAFTA appearance is not the first time that Deepika has been the subject of pregnancy rumours. Not long ago, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her latest release, Fighter, and fans went into a frenzy over whether or not she had a baby bump. Many took to the comments section to ask is she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer, who first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. They again collaborated with Bhansali, and were seen together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.    

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

