Deepika Padukone Shoots For Singham Again Amid Pregnancy, Photos From Set Go Viral

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of the action film Singham Again. A part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse the film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the shoot of the movie seems to be underway in Mumbai. Photos of Deepika and the filmmaker from the set have made their way to fan pages online.

Deepika Padukone shoots for Singham Again in second trimester

Deepika Padukone is among the many new entrants in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse. The actress will play the role of Shakti, reportedly Singham’s sister and a lady cop in the upcoming movie. The actress who is due to deliver in September was spotted shooting for the action film today.

Leaked photo of Deepika Padukone in the sets of Singham Again | Image: Deepika Padukone FC/X

Photos shared by the actress’ fan page show Deepika dressed in a police uniform. Director Rohit Shetty was also spotted on scene guiding the actress. In the photos, the Piku actress, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, could be seen in a khaki uniform with a waist belt and revolver. She rucked her hair in a bun and accessorised the look with classic aviators. The leaked photos from the set are doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone looks fierce as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again poster

On October 15 Deepika Padukone shared her look of a cop from her film Singham Again and also revealed the name of her character - Shakti Shetty. The actress took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the film. The first picture shows the actress holding a goon by his hair as he lies at her feet. The actress while sticking the barrel of the gun in the goon’s mouth can be seen staring into the camera with a sinister laugh on her face and blood stains on her uniform.

Since the picture was shared on the first day of Navratri, it also gives a strong reference to the goddess Durga slaying Mahishasur at her feet. The other picture shows Deepika laughing with the barrel of the gun resting on her forehead. She can also be seen wearing bandages on her hands. The actress wrote in the caption, “Introducing…Shakti Shetty”. The Singham franchise, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is part of Shetty’s cop universe which stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh in the role of cops.

