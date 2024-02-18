English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Deepika Padukone Takes Over BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet In Sequin Sabyasachi Saree | VIRAL PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is one of the co-chairs at BAFTA Awards 2024. She wore a Sabyasachi ensemble for the event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Team Deepika Padukone
The 77th edition of the BAFTAs features Deepika Padukone as a co-chair. The actress, whose name is among the coveted list of presenters for  the big night, was among the first big names to walk the BAFTA red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Deepika opted for the House of Sabyasachi for her much-awaited international appearance.

Deepika Padukone takes over the BAFTA red carpet


Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a champagne white Sabyasachi saree. The look was quite the deviation from her couture-approved international appearances. Representing India, and her own expansive film legacy, the actress gracefully draped the pallu over her shoulder letting the silken tassels on the hem add a touch of fluid movement to the otherwise impeccably draped ensemble. 

Deepika smiled for the paparazzi as she assumed a confident gait. Deepika has had an incredibly strong repertoire of representing India globally. Be it the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala, the Australian Film Awards, the FIFA world cup or the coveted Oscars from last year - the actress has cemented herself as a top choice for keynote international events.

White has been a red-carpet favourite for Deepika Padukone


For 2019's Cannes Film Festival, Deepika opted for the camp aesthetic with a heavy touch of the dainty. A white Peter Dundas gown embellished with a life-sized taffeta bow in black was her look for the Rocketman screening. Back in 2017, the actress' Met Gala debut, saw her whole heartedly embrace the feminine aesthetic in a Greecian white Tommy Hilfiger slip gown. A braided embellished tiara and deep-toned makeup completed the look.

The BAFTAs this year is being held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, the second time in a row. Prior to 2023, the awards ceremony had been held at the Royal Albert Hall for six consecutive years. BAFTAs can be screened live on Lionsgate Play. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

