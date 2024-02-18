Advertisement

The 77th edition of the BAFTAs features Deepika Padukone as a co-chair. The actress, whose name is among the coveted list of presenters for the big night, was among the first big names to walk the BAFTA red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Deepika opted for the House of Sabyasachi for her much-awaited international appearance.

Deepika Padukone takes over the BAFTA red carpet



Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a champagne white Sabyasachi saree. The look was quite the deviation from her couture-approved international appearances. Representing India, and her own expansive film legacy, the actress gracefully draped the pallu over her shoulder letting the silken tassels on the hem add a touch of fluid movement to the otherwise impeccably draped ensemble.

The queen making us proud on the global stage. Oh my god she looks like an million dollar bet and drop dead gorgeous 🔥🔥😍😍🥹🥹#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/jQSHKkPapZ — Minnal Rathore |Minni the Fighter (@Deepika_fan20) February 18, 2024

Deepika smiled for the paparazzi as she assumed a confident gait. Deepika has had an incredibly strong repertoire of representing India globally. Be it the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala, the Australian Film Awards, the FIFA world cup or the coveted Oscars from last year - the actress has cemented herself as a top choice for keynote international events.

White has been a red-carpet favourite for Deepika Padukone



For 2019's Cannes Film Festival, Deepika opted for the camp aesthetic with a heavy touch of the dainty. A white Peter Dundas gown embellished with a life-sized taffeta bow in black was her look for the Rocketman screening. Back in 2017, the actress' Met Gala debut, saw her whole heartedly embrace the feminine aesthetic in a Greecian white Tommy Hilfiger slip gown. A braided embellished tiara and deep-toned makeup completed the look.

The BAFTAs this year is being held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, the second time in a row. Prior to 2023, the awards ceremony had been held at the Royal Albert Hall for six consecutive years. BAFTAs can be screened live on Lionsgate Play.