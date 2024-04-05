×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Deepika Padukone To Skip Met Gala 2024 Amid Pregnancy, Singham 3 Shoot, Kalki 2898 AD Release

It's confirmed! Deepika Padukone, who is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy, will give this year's MET Gala a miss due to prior work commitments.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is busy with the shoot for Kalki 2898 AD and Singham 3. The actress, who is also expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is reported to miss the MET Gala 2024. The biggest fashion event of the year will roll out the red carpets on May 6, 2024. Deepika, who has attended the gala three times in the past, will give this year’s extravaganza a miss. 
 

Deepika Padukone to skip MET Gala this year 

Fans anticipating Deepika's appearance at this year's MET Gala will be left wanting more as we have learned that the global superstar has given the dates to her projects, and will be giving the event a miss. Sources close to the development have revealed that Deepika is currently busy with the shoot of Singham 3 and the launch of Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated for May. The Global Icon is currently expecting but there’s nothing stopping her, as she is busy fulfilling her work commitments. 

A file photo of Deepika Padukone | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram 

A highly-placed source shared, “Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s MET Gala, especially considering she is India’s biggest global brand ambassador. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for Singham 3 which is slated to release later this year along with Kalki 2898 AD which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s MET Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event.”

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone’s remarkable appearances at MET Gala in the past 

For three consecutive years, Deepika Padukone has graced the prestigious MET Gala red carpet, captivating audiences with her impeccable style and sartorial choices. Being a Global Ambassador from India, her presence at global events is what keeps the fans excited. 

Advertisement
A file photo of Deepika Padukone | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram 

In 2017, Deepika made her MET Gala debut in a sleek slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger, marking the beginning of her journey as India's most prominent global ambassador at the renowned fashion fundraiser gala. Subsequent years saw her donning extravagant ensembles, including a stunning red creation by designer Prabal Gurung in 2018 and a custom pink lurex Jacquard gown embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces by Zac Posen in 2019. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

a minute ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

a minute ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

3 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

3 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

5 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

6 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

7 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

7 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

10 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

11 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

11 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

16 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

16 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

17 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

21 minutes ago
Forex reserves

India’s forex reserves

21 minutes ago
Valerie Adams

Valerie at World 10K

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo