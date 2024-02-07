Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has been earning appreciation for her role in the recent outing Fighter. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film hit the big screen on January 25 and has opened to largely positive reviews. A video of Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand from the film’s pre-release event has been doing rounds on social media. In the visuals, the director can be seen hinting at Deepika’s upcoming projects which have a Hollywood connection.

Is Deepika Padukone joining the cast of White Lotus 3?

Rumours were that Deepika Padukone would join the cast of the satirical comedy Hollywood serial White Lotus. The rumours first began circulating when Anju Bhavnani, mother-in-law of the Piku actress liked a post on social media that reported that she is a part of the third season of the comedy franchise. While there was no confirmation of the same, a video of Siddharth Anand teasing the actress about the project landed on Reddit reigniting the discussion.

In the video from Fighter's pre-release event, the director-actress duo were faced with the question of a possible sequel to Fighter. To this, the director quipped, “Space kahan hai..Lotus 3”, by pointing at the actress. Deepika, however, cut him in the middle and said, “If Siddharth Anand decides to do Fighter 2..” Siddharth again, interrupted the actress and said, “Kaise karenge? Abhi Fighter 2 band kara di aapne, Lotus 3 kar rahi hain, pata nahi kya kya kar rahin hain… White Lotus 3. Kab time milega, Deepu?” In her reply, Deepika did no say anything, and just laughed it off.

Deepika Padukone’s stint in Hollywood

If rumours are proven to be true and Deepika Padukone does feature in White Louts 3, it would not be a first for her. The actress has already proved her acting prowess in Hollywood. She played a pivotal role in the Vin Diesel starrer XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The White Lotus proved to be an immediate hit for HBO when it debuted in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second instalment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including the best drama series.

(With inputs from IANS)