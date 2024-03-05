Advertisement

Deepika Singh has made her comeback to the small screens after five years with the TV show Mangal Lakshmi. During her hiatus, she focused on learning Odissi dance and stayed active on social media. However, there was a time when the actress was trolled for her weight gain. Now, opening up about the same, the TV star revealed how she dealt with criticism.

Deepika Singh on getting trolled for weight gain

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Deepika revealed that she was "not at all affected by trolls" as she is an actor. So if her page gives the netizens a platform to vent out their stress, she feels nice.

(A file photo of Deepika | Image: Instagram)

"I somewhere understand that every person is going through some or the other trauma in their life. I really don’t know what age group they belong to and what trauma they are suffering. So if my page gives them a platform to throw their stress on me and feel relaxed, so I feel it’s a nice thing. I am creating good karma," Deepika said.





I am cautious about my weight gain: Deepika Singh

In the same segment, the 34-year-old actress revealed that she was cautious about her weight gain and said that she believes in embracing her "imperfections". However, he had faith in losing it someday.





“I know I am imperfect and I am not doing the right things sometimes. But I will learn and unlearn certain things to grow as a person. Accept me or no but I am showing you who I am. Agar weight gain hua hai toh definitely I am cautious but I am also sure I will lose it one day," the actress said.

Deepika Singh rose to fame after portraying the role of IPS Sandhya Kothari in Diya Aur Baati Hum and went on to feature in Kavach... MahaShivratri and Halala.