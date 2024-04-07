Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action flick is off to a good start at the box office in the new collection.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advanced bookings soar higher than Maidaan

The advance ticket booking for the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is soaring through the roof. The advance booking opened at 4 pm, and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets had already been booked by eager moviegoers. As per the current trend projection, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will surpass 100,000 tickets sold by Wednesday, says the film’s team.

The remarkable success of advance ticket sales for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is proof of the film's widespread appeal and the anticipation it has generated among moviegoers. With an astounding 12,000 tickets sold within the first five hours of advance ticketing alone, the film has already made its mark as a box-office hit in the making. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on the same day as Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The sports drama film is also raking in good numbers in the advanced booking. The movie, directed by Amit Sharma, will also hit the big screens on the Eid holiday and has minted decent collections in advanced bookings.

As per Sacnilk, the film has sold 11650 tickets for the first day of release. The movie has minted ₹26.01 Lakhs in advanced booking. While the film has failed to beat the collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan yet, it has shown a positive growth at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)