'Deva' Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Photos With Director Rosshan Andrrews From Film Shoot

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Deva. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the movie will hit the big screens on October 11 coinciding with the Dusshera holiday. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of director Roshan Andrrews. Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the shoot of the movie.

Shahid Kapoor shares photos with ‘Deva boys’

On March 21, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the shoot of Deva. The actor shared a monochrome photo from the set and wrote “Happiness is a choice…make it every moment.” The photo was taken on the sets of the movie.

A screengrab of Shahid Kapoor's story | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared another photo with the director and producer of the movie. He captioned the post, “All the Deva boys!” In the candid click, Sidharth Roy Kapur and director Roshan could be seen laughing with the actor. In another candid shot, the actor could be seen holding the film script while walking with the director. The photos are now doing rounds on social media.

All we know about Deva

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is an action thriller and the team has already wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai. Apart from Shahid and Pooja, the film also stars Pavail Gulati. Opening up about working with Shahid and director Rosshan, he said in the statement, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews”. The actor further stated, “This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

Deva muhurat shot | Image: Instagram

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios. The film will release on the occasion of Dusshera - on October 11.

(With inputs from PTI)