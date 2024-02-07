Devara Star Saif Ali Khan Recovers From Tricep Injury As Jr NTR Starrer Film Stands Delayed

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan recently went surgery for a tricep injury he suffered on the set of Rangoon (2017). The injury got aggravated while the actor was filming for Jr NTR starrer Devara. Due to this, the shooting suffered a major setback and now, there are reports that the film will push back its release from April 5 to another date. Meanwhile, Saif was spotted out and about in Mumbai with an arm sling.

Saif steps out with Taimur

Saif attended a derby event in Mumbai on Monday. He was accompanied by his Taimur Ali Khan. Speaking about the derby, the actor expressed his excitement. He seemed to be in a jovial mood and was in high spirits as he interacted with the paparazzi.

Wath: Saif Ali Khan appears in high spirits as he recovers from a tricep injury.#SaifAliKhan #Bollywood #Devara pic.twitter.com/RNAYnONkdJ — Republic Glitz (R.Glitz) (@republic_glitz) February 5, 2024

During the outing, Saif looked dapper in blue T-shirt, denim and beige jacket. He was seen holding his son Taimur Ali Khan's hand as they walked along and interacted with the paparazzi. Now, all eyes will be on how quickly he resumes shooting for Devara, in which he plays the antagonist.

All you need to know about Devara

Devara will see Saif Ali Khan play the role of an antagonist Bhaira. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara is directed by Kortala Siva. It marks the south star’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after 2016’s Janatha Garage. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal role and also marks the actress' Telugu debut.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to be released countrywide on April 5 but may get pushed.

