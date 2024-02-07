Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Devara Star Saif Ali Khan Recovers From Tricep Injury As Jr NTR Starrer Film Stands Delayed

Saif Ali Khan attended a derby event in Mumbai on Monday. He was accompanied by his Taimur Ali Khan. The actor's next release is Devara.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan | Image:Saif Ali Khan team
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan recently went surgery for a tricep injury he suffered on the set of Rangoon (2017). The injury got aggravated while the actor was filming for Jr NTR starrer Devara. Due to this, the shooting suffered a major setback and now, there are reports that the film will push back its release from April 5 to another date. Meanwhile, Saif was spotted out and about in Mumbai with an arm sling. 

Saif steps out with Taimur

Saif attended a derby event in Mumbai on Monday. He was accompanied by his Taimur Ali Khan. Speaking about the derby, the actor expressed his excitement. He seemed to be in a jovial mood and was in high spirits as he interacted with the paparazzi. 

During the outing, Saif looked dapper in blue T-shirt, denim and beige jacket. He was seen holding his son Taimur Ali Khan's hand as they walked along and interacted with the paparazzi. Now, all eyes will be on how quickly he resumes shooting for Devara, in which he plays the antagonist. 

All you need to know about Devara

Devara will see Saif Ali Khan play the role of an antagonist Bhaira. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara is directed by Kortala Siva. It marks the south star’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after 2016’s Janatha Garage. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal role and also marks the actress' Telugu debut.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to be released countrywide on April 5 but may get pushed.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement