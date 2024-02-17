Advertisement

A few days earlier, news reports confirming Esha Deol’s divorce resurfaced. The actress later issued a clarification, confirming the separation itself. As the actress goes through a turbulent life in her personal life, her father Dharmendra is not reportedly on board with the decision and has expressed a desire for her to rethink it.

Dharmendra ‘sad’ with Esha Deol’s divorce, claims sources

Sources close to the Deol family have claimed that the news of Esha Deol’s divorce has not been received well by the members of the family. As per new reporters, veteran actor and Esha’s father Dharmendra is also not too impressed with the news and wants the actress to reconcile differences with her husband.

A source close to the veteran actor told Bollywood Life, “No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but what’s her to rethink over it,” The source further revealed that though the veteran actor will support his daughter, he is worried about how the separation will affect the children. The source said, “He is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation

As per information posted on the paparazzo account Varinder Chawla, the couple "mutually and amicably" decided to part ways after 11 years and shared their commitment to co-parenting their children. They have requested privacy from everyone. They shared a joint statement that reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.”

Esha used to actively share photos with her husband on Instagram. Of late, the actress stopped posting pictures with him and flooded her social media with snippets of their daughters instead. She was also seen without her spouse in her last few public appearances, including her birthday bash in November, Hema Mailini's birthday party in October, Gadar 2 success party and Ira Khan's reception. They were reportedly last spotted together in August last year.