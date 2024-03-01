Advertisement

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently stirred concern among his fans with a late-night tweet posted on Friday around 4 am. Known for his active presence on social media platform X where he frequently engages with his followers, Dharmendra's latest post hinted at some health issues the actor might be going through.

What was the post that has raised fans’ concerns for Dharmendra?

In the now-deleted tweet, Dharmendra left followers speculating after sharing a photo of himself indulging in a midnight snack. In the image, the veteran actor was seen dressed in black attire and appeared fatigued as he sat on his bed, accompanied by a caption expressing his late-night food cravings. See the pic here:-

Dharmendra wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai (It is midnight, but I am not able to sleep, and I feel extremely hungry. I am having a roti with white butter which tastes so delicious).”

Dharmendra reveals he has fractured his ankle

Prompting further concern, a fan inquired about Dharmendra's leg, to which the actor responded and revealed a fractured ankle. He quoted, “Mera takhna fracture ho gaya . Aap sab ki duaon se jaldi tandurust ho jaoonga (I fractured my ankle. With all your good wishes, I will be healthy again very soon).”

Having last appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra also played a supporting role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, released in July 2023.

Looking ahead, the veteran actor is set to appear in the upcoming film Ekkis which is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. On a personal front, Dharmendra is currently dealing with his daughter Esha Deol’s divorce from Bharat Takhtani. In a recent byte, Dharmendra wished that things between the duo could be reconciled.