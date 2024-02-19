Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Dharmendra Shares Photo With Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him ‘Loving And Talented Boy’

Dharmendra took to his social media account to share a photo with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor recently shared the screen with Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol in Animal

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dharmendra
Dharmendra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dharmendra has often showered the Kapoor family with appreciation. In his recent social media post, the veteran actor shared a photo with the Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the photo, the actor also penned a brief note for Ranbir. 

Dharmendra heaps praises on Ranbir Kapoor 

On February 18, Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a photo with Ranbir. The photo, seemingly taken from an award show, features the actors smiling widely at the shutterbug. The text, “Kapoor Khandaan- Pride Of Indian Cinema,” also adorned the photo. 

Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, “Loving and talented boy”. Fans and followers of the Animal actor took to the comment section to shower the duo with appreciation. Ranbir Kapoor recently featured in Animal which also starred Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol. 

When Bobby Deol shared BTS from Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor 

Not just Dharmendra, his son Bobby Deol also showered his co-star with praises. The actor had previously shared a BTS photo from the film set. Sharing the photo, Deol wrote in the caption, “In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London #Animal #London.”

This photo has gone viral on social media given it's from an intense showdown scene that was teased in the film's trailer. 

When Ranbir Kapoor got intimated with Bobby Deol's physique

Speaking to Netflix, Ranbir recalled the last fight scene where they (he and Bobby) had to remove their shirts and said he was confident until Bobby took off his shirt. “Trainers were taking my photos in the gym because I was the first one to remove my shirt in the film. So, when I removed my shirt the whole unit started clapping that ‘hero ne shirt nikali (Hero has removed his shirt).’ Two days later, when Bobby’s shirt was removed, me and my trainer thought we are gone," the actor added.

When asked about the 'Lord Bobby' phenomenon, he replied that there is just love between them. "That’s why you get this kind of reaction.”

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

