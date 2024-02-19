Advertisement

Dharmendra has often showered the Kapoor family with appreciation. In his recent social media post, the veteran actor shared a photo with the Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the photo, the actor also penned a brief note for Ranbir.

Dharmendra heaps praises on Ranbir Kapoor

On February 18, Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a photo with Ranbir. The photo, seemingly taken from an award show, features the actors smiling widely at the shutterbug. The text, “Kapoor Khandaan- Pride Of Indian Cinema,” also adorned the photo.

Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, “Loving and talented boy”. Fans and followers of the Animal actor took to the comment section to shower the duo with appreciation. Ranbir Kapoor recently featured in Animal which also starred Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol.

When Bobby Deol shared BTS from Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

Not just Dharmendra, his son Bobby Deol also showered his co-star with praises. The actor had previously shared a BTS photo from the film set. Sharing the photo, Deol wrote in the caption, “In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London #Animal #London.”

This photo has gone viral on social media given it's from an intense showdown scene that was teased in the film's trailer.

When Ranbir Kapoor got intimated with Bobby Deol's physique

Speaking to Netflix, Ranbir recalled the last fight scene where they (he and Bobby) had to remove their shirts and said he was confident until Bobby took off his shirt. “Trainers were taking my photos in the gym because I was the first one to remove my shirt in the film. So, when I removed my shirt the whole unit started clapping that ‘hero ne shirt nikali (Hero has removed his shirt).’ Two days later, when Bobby’s shirt was removed, me and my trainer thought we are gone," the actor added.

When asked about the 'Lord Bobby' phenomenon, he replied that there is just love between them. "That’s why you get this kind of reaction.”