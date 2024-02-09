Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Did AB De Villiers Share ‘False Information’ About Anushka Expecting Second Child? Cricketer Reveals

Previously, AB De Villiers shared that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Now the cricketer says he shared 'false information'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Virushka and AB de Villiers
Virushka and AB de Villiers | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
BREAKING: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were reported to embrace parenthood for the second time. After repeated media reports claiming the same, a close friend of the cricketer AB De Villiers confirmed the news on his Youtube channel. The cricketer, however, has now retracted his statement mentioning he shared ‘false information’.  

Is Anushka Sharma not pregnant? 

Days after breaking the news of the actor-cricketer couple expecting their second child, retired South African cricketer AB De Villiers has issued a clarification. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the cricketer issued an apology and stated, “Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all i can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this.” 

The reports of Anushka and Virat embracing parenthood for the second time came after the cricketer's absence from the ongoing Test series against England. Reports claimed that the former Indian skipper has taken time off from the game to cater to family duties. The couple however, never made an official announcement of their pregnancy. 

When AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka’s second pregnancy 

AB de Villiers, on his YouTube live, was asked if he has spoken to Virat and whether he is fine or not. To this, the former cricketer replied, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy.”

Addressing the text message exchanged between him and Virat, he added, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love." He continued, “So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.” He further added, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.”

 

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. Four years after their marriage on January 11, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

