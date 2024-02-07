Advertisement

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured relationship has become the talk of the town. The duo has remained tight-lipped whenever asked about their blossoming romance, but Chunky Panday has seemingly confirmed the relationship. Not just this, he also reacted if the duo is getting married this year.

(A viral photo of Ananya and Aditya | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Chunky Panday confirms Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur's wedding rumours?

A fan page of Ananya Panday shared a collage photo of Ananya and Aditya and atop the photo wrote, "Getting Married In 2024". However, what grabbed netizens' attention was Chunky Panday liking the post, raising eyebrows if the rumoured couple is actually getting married soon or if was he mocking the post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Soon after a Redditor shared the post, the netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "But recently ppl saying Bhavna unfollowed him ugh so confusing." Another user claimed Aditya having brunch with the Panday family, "I don't know whether marriage rumors are true or not but they are pretty serious I guess. One of my acquaintances who is very rich and affluent posted a selfie with Ananya from Soho House in Mumbai and then a video story where Aditya was having private brunch with Ananya's family like Bhavna, her younger sister and some old lady may be her grandmother."

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)



About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship

The couple has been rumoured to be dating when Ananya graced a couch of a talk show in 2022 and the host revealed seeing something brewing between her and Aditya at a party. Since then, the duo has often been snapped enjoying dinners and vacations together. Speaking of which, the duo rang in New Year together in London. Several photos and videos from their trip went viral on the Internet.

