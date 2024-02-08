Advertisement

Radhika Apte recently took to her social media handle to slam an airline IndiGo for locking the passengers inside the aerobridge for around 45 minutes. The news spread on the internet like wildfire, with others sharing their ordeal. A while later, Minissha Lamba too penned a long note, taking an indirect dig at the Andhadhun actress.

Did Minissha Lamba take sly dig at Radhika Apte?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Minissha shared a post in which she supported the airline that every "bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction" the way the Indigo flight received. The actress added that even she was locked up on the aerobridge with others and saw "ground airline staffers being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with."

(A file photo of Minissha | Image: MinisshaLamba/Instagram)

“Every bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction the way today's Indigo flight received. I was on the flight. I was locked up too on the aerobridge for 45 mins. It wasn't intentional from the airline's end. Nor from the airport security. It was an evolving situation for which there has been no precendent set. Ground Airline staffers were being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with," the actress wrote.

The actress concluded her note by asking those who were locked with her about "how bad was their experience" as she saw people "goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic." She wrote, "And honestly, how bad was the experience really, if one is goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic?"

Radhika Apte's post after being stuck inside the aerobridge

On January 13, the Merry Christmas actress was traveling to Bhubneshwar when she dropped a post on her Instagram handle informing her followers of being stuck at an aerobridge since morning. She shared that her flight was scheduled for 8:30 AM, but it hadn't started boarding even at 10:50 AM. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Minissha Lamba was last seen in Bhoomi, co-starring Sanjay Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.