English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Did Minissha Lamba Take An Indirect Dig At Radhika Apte For Being Stuck In Aerobridge?

Minissha Lamba shared a post, seemingly supporting the airline that every "bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Apte, Minissha
Radhika Apte (L), Minissha (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Radhika Apte recently took to her social media handle to slam an airline IndiGo for locking the passengers inside the aerobridge for around 45 minutes. The news spread on the internet like wildfire, with others sharing their ordeal. A while later, Minissha Lamba too penned a long note, taking an indirect dig at the Andhadhun actress.

Did Minissha Lamba take sly dig at Radhika Apte?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Minissha shared a post in which she supported the airline that every "bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction" the way the Indigo flight received. The actress added that even she was locked up on the aerobridge with others and saw "ground airline staffers being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with."

(A file photo of Minissha | Image: MinisshaLamba/Instagram)

“Every bad consumer experience doesn't have to have a knee-jerk extreme reaction the way today's Indigo flight received. I was on the flight. I was locked up too on the aerobridge for 45 mins. It wasn't intentional from the airline's end. Nor from the airport security. It was an evolving situation for which there has been no precendent set. Ground Airline staffers were being verbally abused for a situation they had nothing to do with," the actress wrote.

Advertisement

The actress concluded her note by asking those who were locked with her about "how bad was their experience" as she saw people "goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic." She wrote, "And honestly, how bad was the experience really, if one is goofing about, chilling on the floor, taking pictures as if on a picnic?"

Advertisement

Radhika Apte's post after being stuck inside the aerobridge

On January 13, the Merry Christmas actress was traveling to Bhubneshwar when she dropped a post on her Instagram handle informing her followers of being stuck at an aerobridge since morning. She shared that her flight was scheduled for 8:30 AM, but it hadn't started boarding even at 10:50 AM. Check out the post below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Minissha Lamba was last seen in Bhoomi, co-starring Sanjay Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.  

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement