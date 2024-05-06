Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently in their 23rd year of marriage. Having tied the knot on January 17, 2001, the duo share their children Aarav and Nitara. However, how did the late yesteryear icon Rajesh Khanna feel, about Twinkle's decision to marry Akshay?

When Rajesh Khanna pulled Akshay Kumar's leg



In an old video that has surfaced online, Rajesh Khanna can be seen candidly speaking about his son-in-law Akshay Kumar. The video in question is several years into Akshay and Twinkle's marriage. Speaking in Hindi, Rajesh Khanna can be seen making puns with the titles of Akshay's hits at the time - Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri to be precise. A rough translation of Khanna's take reads, "At this age, our son-in-law sings a lot. Sometimes he creates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', then does 'Hera Pheri', and now 'Hera Pheri 2'. He indulges in a lot of antics. He's quite the 'hera pheri' guy."

Khanna further added, of course as a joke, how he has attempted to tell Tina (Twinkle Khanna) that she must pull the reigns on him - albeit not so strong, that they break. A rough translation of the advice reads, "I’ve also told my daughter, 'Look Tina baba, keep a check on him (Akshay), but don’t pull the reins so tight that they break'."

Akshay Kumar never imagined he would end up marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter



During a 2022 interview with Filmy NewJ, Akshay Kumar reflected how a lot of things that have happened in his life, have come as complete surprises. Marveling at the fact that he is married to Rajesh Khanna's daughter, Akshay shared how he used to repeatedly visit the late actor's office in the hopes of being noticed and finding work.

Initially shared in Hindi, a translation of Akshay's reflections read, "I never imagined that I would marry Rajesh Khanna's daughter I used to go to his office with my photograph, asking for work. He used to tell me to come later."