Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan's Character Name Anthony Gonsalves Was Laxmikant–Pyarelal's Suggestion

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character of Anthony Gonsalves is etched in everyone's hearts but do you know that it wasn't fictional? Know the man who inspired it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anthony Gonsalves
Anthony Gonsalves | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The iconic song My Name is Anthony Gonsalves from the 1977 Bollywood classic Amar Akbar Anthony still resonates with fans worldwide. This timeless film, revolving around three brothers separated at birth and raised in different faiths, continues to entertain audiences, with its popular character Anthony Gonsalves portrayed by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Who was the inspiration behind Anthony Gonsalves?

However, what many may not know is that Anthony Gonsalves was inspired by a real person. Initially named Anthony Fernandes, the character was renamed as a tribute to a significant figure in Bollywood music history. Anthony Gonsalves, the character who was the perfect blend of comedy and action was immortalised by Bachchan's iconic portrayal.

 

 

In reality, Anthony Gonsalves was a pioneering music arranger in the Indian film industry. Music arranging, a crucial aspect of music production, involves providing musicians with detailed notations to accurately interpret compositions. Gonsalves revolutionised this process and introduced staff notations and composing interludes for songs. Despite his groundbreaking contributions to Bollywood music, Gonsalves remained relatively unknown outside of the industry.

Why was Anthony Gonsalves’ given a space on Amar Akbar Anthony?

The decision to rename the character Anthony Gonsalves was a heartfelt tribute by music composers Laxmikant–Pyarelal to their violin teacher who immortalised his legacy on the silver screen. While the character gained widespread recognition, the man behind the inspiration remained obscure to all but a few insiders in the Bombay music scene.

Gregory D. Booth's book, Behind the Curtain: Making Music in Mumbai’s Film Studios, sheds light on Gonsalves' remarkable yet understated journey. Despite his modesty and preference for staying out of the limelight, Gonsalves' impact on Bollywood music is known to true cinema enthusiasts.

Though Anthony Gonsalves passed away in 2012, his name and legacy continue to be cherished. Big B back then had mourned his death and wrote, "Anthony Gonsalves...passes away....talented musician with LP and on his name my character name for Anthony was put..prayers.”

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:53 IST

