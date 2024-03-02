Advertisement

Avneet Kaur who started her career in the television industry recently shared insights into her career which included her experience auditioning for Aamir Khan films. Known for her roles in popular TV shows like Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini, Kaur has also made a mark in Bollywood with appearances in films such as Mardaani 2 and Tiku Weds Sheru.

Avneet reveals she was rejected from some of Aamir Khan’s popular films

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kaur posted a picture with Aamir Khan, referring to him as Mr Perfectionist and expressed gratitude for meeting him at the premiere of Laapata. She disclosed her auditioning endeavours for two of Khan's films, namely Dangal and Secret Superstar although she did not secure roles in either production.

Avneet wrote on her Instagram, “#AboutLastNight at the premiere of Laapata ladies, I met the perfectionist and one of my favourite actor Aamir Khan Sir and what you see in the photograph above is the time I met him first. I auditioned and did workshops for two of his films, Dangal and secret superstar. Unfortunately I could not make it through, but he did tell me that he loved my auditions and that meant so much to me.”

When Avneet found herself in a controversy last year

Last year, Kaur garnered attention for her role in Tiku Weds Sheru particularly for a scene involving a kiss with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The scene sparked controversy among some viewers due to the notable age difference between Siddiqui, then 49, and Kaur, who turned 21 in October 2022. Responding to the controversy, Siddiqui defended the same and said that romance transcends age and talked about what he perceived as a lack of romanticism among younger generations.

In addition to her television and film ventures, Kaur is also an active social media influencer when she often posts content around fashion, food and more.