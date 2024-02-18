Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar’s death shocked the nation. The 19-year-old, most notably known for her role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, breathed her last on February 17. The young actress rose to fame by playing young Babita Phogat in the 2016 sports drama. Day after her death, an old interview of the actress talking about her acting hiatus is going viral.

I want to play the lead role: Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar did not feature in any prominent roles following Dangal. In an old interview from a few years ago with TV India Live, Suhani clarified that she would stop taking up acting roles to focus on her studies. She elaborated that she would not be featured in any films for a while.

However, the actress was not completely against pursuing a career in film. She had mentioned that she would continue acting after completing basic education. "I want to star as the main lead,” she told the publication. Apart from films, Suhani was actively pursuing photo shoots, fashion shows and events.

Dangal Team honours Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday, February 17. Confirming the news of her demise, the movie’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared their condolences on social media. Sharing a heartfelt note on their official X handle, the team wrote, We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

As per media reports, Suhani was suffering from major health conditions due to which she was admitted to the hospital for a long time. On February 17, the actress passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi.