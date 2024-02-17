Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Did You Know Suhani Bhatnagar Was Selected Among 10,000 Girls For Aamir Khan's Dangal Role?

Mukesh Chhabra revealed that they selected the four major female characters of Dangal, including Suhani Bhatnagar, after auditioning 10,000 girls in India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suhani Bhatnagar recently died at the age of 19 on Saturday, February 17. The actress was famously known for playing the role of a young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. In an interview, the casting director of the movie revealed that they selected the four major female characters of the film, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, after auditioning 10,000 girls in India.

Suhani Bhatnagar auditioned for Dangal in Delhi 

In a conversation with Rediff.com, casting director Mukesh Chhabra was asked about the selection process of the cast of Dangal and how they found the girls. Replying to it Mukesh said that they must have auditioned 10,000 girls for finalising the final quartet. 

He said, “We must have auditioned 10,000 girls for the Geeta and Babita roles. Close to 11,000 actually. It took me eight months to do the entire casting for the film. I even did a 15-day acting workshop with them.” 

Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal 

 

Talking about Suhani who played the younger version of Sanya Malhotra, the casting director added, “We auditioned Suhani in Delhi. She had so much purity in her. We had cast Sanya so Suhani matched her. It was also important that the girls should resemble Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. Also, we needed the girls to work with us for many months to prepare for the role.” 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

