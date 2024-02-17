Did You Know Suhani Bhatnagar Was Selected Among 10,000 Girls For Aamir Khan's Dangal Role?

Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar recently died at the age of 19 on Saturday, February 17. The actress was famously known for playing the role of a young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. In an interview, the casting director of the movie revealed that they selected the four major female characters of the film, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, after auditioning 10,000 girls in India.

Suhani Bhatnagar auditioned for Dangal in Delhi

In a conversation with Rediff.com, casting director Mukesh Chhabra was asked about the selection process of the cast of Dangal and how they found the girls. Replying to it Mukesh said that they must have auditioned 10,000 girls for finalising the final quartet.

He said, “We must have auditioned 10,000 girls for the Geeta and Babita roles. Close to 11,000 actually. It took me eight months to do the entire casting for the film. I even did a 15-day acting workshop with them.”

Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal

Talking about Suhani who played the younger version of Sanya Malhotra, the casting director added, “We auditioned Suhani in Delhi. She had so much purity in her. We had cast Sanya so Suhani matched her. It was also important that the girls should resemble Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. Also, we needed the girls to work with us for many months to prepare for the role.”