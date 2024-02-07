Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Did You Know Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Weren't The First Choice For Gadar?

Rumours have it that not Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel but a fresh pair would have led the movie initially. Read to know who were they.

Republic Entertainment Desk
gadar 3
गदर 3 | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gadar 2 recently emerged as a blockbuster after 22 years since Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel first graced the screens in their iconic roles. Released during India's 77th Independence Day, the film rekindled the enthusiasm associated with its predecessor but did you know there was a different cast to begin with?

Who was the original choice to play Tara Singh in Gadar?

Contrary to the well-known pairing of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, it has been reported that the roles of Tara Singh and Sakina were initially considered for Govinda and Kajol. According to producer-director Anil Sharma, Govinda was approached, but upon hearing the role, he reportedly got "scared” and that led to the casting of Sunny Deol for the iconic character of Tara Singh.

However, Anil Sharma clarified in a throwback interview with Bollywood Hungama that Govinda was never finalised for the role and was merely narrated the story during the making of another film. Sharma mentioned, "Govinda was wondering how someone could pull off a film of this kind and scale. So Sunny Deol was always the first choice for Tara Singh."

Advertisement

Who was the original choice to play Sakina in Gadar?

The role of Sakina underwent several considerations before Ameesha Patel took on the part. Sharma revealed that top actresses of the time rejected the role and cited reasons such as the film being a period drama that involved getting dirty during the shoot. Despite facing initial challenges, the pairing of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has become etched in the history of iconic films. One actress popularly named in several media reports was Kajol.

Advertisement

Anil once told Bollywood Bubble, Anil shared, “I don’t want to name anyone, it’s not right. But we approached several top actresses of the time. Some felt that we weren’t up to their standards, they felt Sunny Deol sahab wasn’t up to their standards; they felt they were too big for us. They felt we weren’t ‘trendy’. They used to tell us to make ‘youth-oriented’ films.”

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement