English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Didn't Intend To Project Ram Charan As Lord Ram: RRR Writer Vijayendra Prasad

Vijayendra Prasad said that the Hindi belt mistook Ram Charan's getup as Lord Ram which worked in the favour of the makers as it earned good at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:Ram Charan/IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RRR is one of the films that made entire India proud at a global level by becoming the first Indian film to win two Golden Globes and an Oscar. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, starred actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt among others. RRR had many iconic scenes and sequences, while one of them was the amazing Naatu Naatu song, and the other was Ram Charan being shown as Lord Ram during an action sequence.

Recently, Vijayendra Prasad, who is the mastermind and writer behind all of SS Rajamouli's films revealed details about the film. Vijayendra, who also wrote the RRR script said the makers never intended to show Ram Charan as Lord Ram in the film.

Advertisement

Why was Ram Charan shown as Lord Ram in RRR?

In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad said, "There are two things that we should consider here. Firstly North audiences assuming Ram Charan as Lord Ram went in favor of the film. We never intended to showcase Ram Charan as Lord Ram in RRR. We wanted to portray Allu Seetharamaraju. The name Ram is a part of Seetharamaraju, and also, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."

Advertisement

He added, "The audience in the Hindi belt felt as if Lord Ram had come right before them. We never had that thought during the scripting stage. It was a mere coincidence. It was not done intentionally. Why would we think like that?"

Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and the scene where he was shown in Lord Ram's avatar was just his getup for his role. However, the makers assumption of the Hindi audience worked in their favour, making the film a global hit. It also made Ram Charan a household name in the Hindi-speaking states.  

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cashinvoice raises $3.4 million led by HDFC Bank

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Healthy Substitutes For Peanut Butter

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement