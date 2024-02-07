Didn't Intend To Project Ram Charan As Lord Ram: RRR Writer Vijayendra Prasad

Advertisement

RRR is one of the films that made entire India proud at a global level by becoming the first Indian film to win two Golden Globes and an Oscar. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, starred actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt among others. RRR had many iconic scenes and sequences, while one of them was the amazing Naatu Naatu song, and the other was Ram Charan being shown as Lord Ram during an action sequence.

Recently, Vijayendra Prasad, who is the mastermind and writer behind all of SS Rajamouli's films revealed details about the film. Vijayendra, who also wrote the RRR script said the makers never intended to show Ram Charan as Lord Ram in the film.

Why was Ram Charan shown as Lord Ram in RRR?

In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad said, "There are two things that we should consider here. Firstly North audiences assuming Ram Charan as Lord Ram went in favor of the film. We never intended to showcase Ram Charan as Lord Ram in RRR. We wanted to portray Allu Seetharamaraju. The name Ram is a part of Seetharamaraju, and also, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."

He added, "The audience in the Hindi belt felt as if Lord Ram had come right before them. We never had that thought during the scripting stage. It was a mere coincidence. It was not done intentionally. Why would we think like that?"

Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and the scene where he was shown in Lord Ram's avatar was just his getup for his role. However, the makers assumption of the Hindi audience worked in their favour, making the film a global hit. It also made Ram Charan a household name in the Hindi-speaking states.