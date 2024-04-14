×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Proposes Jab We Met 2 With Crew Co-star Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh has starred with Kareena Kapoor in three films- Crew, Good Newzz and Udta Punjab. The actor collaborated with Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh has been very vocal about his admiration for Kareena Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor has co-starred with Kareena Kapoor in three movies - Good Newz, Udta Punjab and the recent film Crew. In a recent promotional interview, the actor proposed another collaboration with Imtiaz Ali and Kareena Kapoor. 

Diljit Dosanjh proposes to star in Jab We Met 2 alongside Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor 

Diljit Dosanjh appeared in a Netflix promotional interview for Amar Singh Chamkila along with Imtiaz Ali. In a fun segment hosted by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, the actor was asked to make a tough choice between his two favourites- Kareena Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. The actor was dumbfounded but chose to give a witty response to the situation.

A file photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram 

Diljit worked his way around the situation and shared, “I would choose both. Maybe we can make Jab We Met 2! What a great film it was. It was a beautiful film.” His answer made Imtiaz Ali laugh in splits. The actor has often spoken highly of Kareena Kapoor and his Amar Singh Chamkila filmmaker Diljit Dosanjh. 

I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel: Imtiaz Ali on Jab We Met 2 

Imtiaz Ali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the possibility of a sequel to his movies Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal. The filmmaker told the publication that while he has no plans to make sequels to the movie yet, he has 3 other scripts ready. 

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali | Image: Instagram 

The director said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.” He added, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”

 

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

