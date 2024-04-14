Updated April 12th, 2024 at 22:59 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Proposes Jab We Met 2 With Crew Co-star Kareena Kapoor
Diljit Dosanjh has starred with Kareena Kapoor in three films- Crew, Good Newzz and Udta Punjab. The actor collaborated with Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila.
Diljit Dosanjh has been very vocal about his admiration for Kareena Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor has co-starred with Kareena Kapoor in three movies - Good Newz, Udta Punjab and the recent film Crew. In a recent promotional interview, the actor proposed another collaboration with Imtiaz Ali and Kareena Kapoor.
Diljit Dosanjh proposes to star in Jab We Met 2 alongside Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor
Diljit Dosanjh appeared in a Netflix promotional interview for Amar Singh Chamkila along with Imtiaz Ali. In a fun segment hosted by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, the actor was asked to make a tough choice between his two favourites- Kareena Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. The actor was dumbfounded but chose to give a witty response to the situation.
Diljit worked his way around the situation and shared, “I would choose both. Maybe we can make Jab We Met 2! What a great film it was. It was a beautiful film.” His answer made Imtiaz Ali laugh in splits. The actor has often spoken highly of Kareena Kapoor and his Amar Singh Chamkila filmmaker Diljit Dosanjh.
I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel: Imtiaz Ali on Jab We Met 2
Imtiaz Ali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the possibility of a sequel to his movies Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal. The filmmaker told the publication that while he has no plans to make sequels to the movie yet, he has 3 other scripts ready.
The director said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.” He added, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”
Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:59 IST
