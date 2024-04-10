Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, is not only an actor but a global pop star. In addition to that, Diljit is also known for his great sense of style. When asked about his love for fashion, the actor-singer revealed what encouraged him to focus on his style and appearance.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his fashion game

In a conversation with Anubhav Bassi for Netflix India, Diljit disclosed what inspired him to work on his fashion game. The Crew actor said, “To be honest, I am not fond of clothes or swag. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at the time… they didn’t show Sikhs properly. So I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I’ll dress better than all Bollywood stylists. I know fashion.

He mentioned that because Punjabi people adopt all foreign dress trends, the city's streets exhibit a very global fashion scene. Additionally, Diljit emphasized that purchasing pricey clothing is not the same as purchasing fashionable clothing. The actor stated that although he prefers to lay around in his shorts when he is at home, he makes sure to dress appropriately when required to do so.

Diljit Dosanjh on playing Amar Singh Chamkila

In a previous interview, Diljit shed light on playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor said, “I personally believe everyone knows about Chamkila. However, if there are some people who don’t know about him, then it’s an interesting story to watch. It’s not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab.”

"It is not a fictional story; it is true. I feel there’s something to learn from this film too. Those who don’t know about Chamkila will know about him and those who are fans of Chamkila will definitely watch the film.”

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.