Dino Morea and John Abraham often made headlines back then owing to their reported rivalry. They forayed into the acting world from modelling and also share a history with Bipasha Basu. However, in a recent interview, Dino broke the silence over their alleged rivalry and said there was no animosity between them and are still friends.

We never had any rivalry: Dino Morea

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino opened up about his equation with John and said that rivalry was in people's minds after he broke up with Bipasha. It was right after the break-up with Dino, that Bipasha started dating John. "People started thinking that he was dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry," added Dino.

Dino elaborated on the relationship timeline of Bipasha and John and said they started dating nearly a year after he and Bipasha parted ways. However, people thought that John took his girlfriend. "The three of us used to talk but people made it into something else,” he continued.

Now, they both have been on their own paths. A few days ago, he texted John asking, "Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?"

Dino Morea opens up about his broken relationship with Bipasha Basu

The Empire actor recalled how he met Bipasha and revealed the reason behind their breakup. Dino shared that their common friend set them up. "I just heard that some supermodel is coming and I was also a supermodel. We went on a blind date, it was weird but we started dating soon after that," he added. Opening up about their broken relationship, the actor shared that their relationship fell apart during the shoot of Raaz. It was "very difficult" but after Raaz when they did Gunaah things became worse and they decided to part ways.

