Infidelity is a loaded term and that's not what her film Do Aur Do Pyaar is about, says director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has delved into the realities of urban relationships in her feature debut. Do Aur Do Pyaar follows Kavya and Ani, played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, a married couple who falls back in love with each other despite indulging in extramarital affairs after a trip to Ooty brings back memories.

Guha Thakurta, who has been an ad filmmaker for 15 years, said she has attempted to tell a story about growing out of love without attaching any connotation to it. “It's not a film about infidelity, it's about love. If it's not working for you anymore, you’re in your right to find love where you do. The word infidelity has a connotation that is not really positive. Infidelity is a loaded term. We have tried to make sure people don't see it (infidelity) as something we are either promoting or calling it wrong or right,” the debutante director told PTI in an interview here.

Do Aur Do Pyaar poster | Image: X

“Urban relationships go through this (growing out of love). I don’t think we speak enough about what happens when love becomes old. These are interesting and important questions that we as society need to ask or accept what our reality is,” she added. Do Aur Do Pyaar, also starring Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz, released on Friday. The romantic comedy received good reviews from critics but got a slow start at the box office.

Do Aur Do Pyaar was supposed to release with Crew?

Do Aur Do Pyaar is an adaptation of Azazel Jacobs' 2017 American film The Lovers, featuring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. Guha Thakurta said the Hindi version differs slightly from the original. “… Any relationship drama, when you change the country and culture, everything changes, we’ve also changed the age group of the couple,” she said, adding they reworked the story over the course of a year and a half.

Do Aur Do Pyaar was initially set to arrive in theatres on March 29 alongside Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The makers later decided to change the release date to avoid the clash between two “women-oriented” films, said the director.

(With inputs from PTI)