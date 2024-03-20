Advertisement

Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the romantic comedy-drama promises an unforgettable love story set against the backdrop of modern-day relationships. As the release date is nearing, Balan, in a recent interview, revealed that it was she who suggested the film's title to producers and recalled how it came to her mind.

Vidya Balan recalls how she suggested the film's title to the producers

During a recent interaction, Vidya shared her inspiration behind the film's title and revealed that she suggested the title during a brainstorming session with the producers. Soon after they heard Do Aur Do Pyaar, it resonated with them and agreed to keep it as a title. "I adore it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly. If you see the poster closely, keen observers may catch some intriguing hints. As they say, ‘If you know, you know,'" she shared

(A file photo of the actress| Image: Instagram)

Do Aur Do Pyaar is a refreshing take on modern-day relationships, humour, blending romance and more, revealed the producers.

Advertisement

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Pratik Gandhi, who will be starring in a romantic drama for the first time opened up about his reaction when he was offered the movie. Speaking to IANS, the actor said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandhi said.

Advertisement

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said that after Scam 1992, he was inundated with dramas and biopics, so was looking to do something light, fun, and different. He added, "We are all romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and I said 'yes' almost immediately."

Originally, the film was slated to release on March 29, but a few days ago, makers unveiled the new date - April 19. The film is presented by Applause Entertainment and is an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

Advertisement