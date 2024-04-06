Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens on April 19. The romantic-comedy movie features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie dropped the trailer today, April 6. The trailer shows a satirical conflict between a husband and wife.

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer shows old love story in new light

The makers of the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar have dropped the trailer, and it won’t be wrong to say that it looks like a fresh new take on a love story, featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The over-two-minute-long trailer begins with a quarreling married couple played by Vidya and Pratik. It shows how distant they are while living together. The trailer then pans to their “perfect” extramarital affair with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz.

However, soon things take a turn after the married couple sleeps close to each other and starts celebrating time with each other, yet they are in a confused state. The trailer ends with Vidya and Pratik enjoying a dinner together on their balcony and the dialogue the actor says catches the eye. He says: “Vegans ko *** ke baad allowed hai kya?” The trailer is full of humour, drama, romance and of course, confused feelings.

What else do we know about Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Pratik Gandhi, who will be starring in a romantic drama for the first time opened up about his reaction when he was offered the movie. Speaking to IANS, the actor said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandhi said.

Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said that after Scam 1992, he was inundated with dramas and biopics, so was looking to do something light, fun, and different. He added, “We are all romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and I said 'yes' almost immediately.” Originally, the film was slated to release on March 29, but a few days ago, makers unveiled the new date - April 19. The film is presented by Applause Entertainment and is an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

