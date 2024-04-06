×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana Starrer Is About Love And Infidelity

Do Aur Do Pyaar feaures Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser
Do aur Do Pyaar Trailer | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens on April 19. The romantic-comedy movie features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie dropped the trailer today, April 6. The trailer shows a satirical conflict between a husband and wife.  

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer shows old love story in new light 

The makers of the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar have dropped the trailer, and it won’t be wrong to say that it looks like a fresh new take on a love story, featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The over-two-minute-long trailer begins with a quarreling married couple played by Vidya and Pratik. It shows how distant they are while living together. The trailer then pans to their “perfect” extramarital affair with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz.

However, soon things take a turn after the married couple sleeps close to each other and starts celebrating time with each other, yet they are in a confused state. The trailer ends with Vidya and Pratik enjoying a dinner together on their balcony and the dialogue the actor says catches the eye. He says: “Vegans ko *** ke baad allowed hai kya?” The trailer is full of humour, drama, romance and of course, confused feelings.

What else do we know about Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Pratik Gandhi, who will be starring in a romantic drama for the first time opened up about his reaction when he was offered the movie. Speaking to IANS, the actor said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandhi said.

Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said that after Scam 1992, he was inundated with dramas and biopics, so was looking to do something light, fun, and different. He added, “We are all romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and I said 'yes' almost immediately.” Originally, the film was slated to release on March 29, but a few days ago, makers unveiled the new date - April 19. The film is presented by Applause Entertainment and is an Ellipsis Entertainment production.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

a few seconds ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

3 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

7 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

9 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

19 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

19 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

20 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

32 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

38 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

42 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

44 minutes ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Indian 2 poster

Indian 2 Release Date

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo