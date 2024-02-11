Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

When Shabana Raza Was Forced To Change Her Name To Neha For Bobby Deol's Kareeb

Former actress Shabana Raza once revealed that she was forced to change her name to Neha for Bobby Deol starrer Kareeb.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby, Shabana in Kareeb
Bobby, Shabana in Kareeb | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Bollywood actress Shabana Raza who is professionally known as Neha, made a promising debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s romance film Kareeb (1998) alongside Bobby Deol. However, her career failed to reach significant heights thereafter. Appearing in a total of nine films until 2006 and another film three years later, she bid farewell to the movies in 2009.

What was Shabana Raza’s name change fiasco?

In 2006, Raza married her Fiza co-star Manoj Bajpayee and reverted her name back to Shabana Raza. She was initially given the screen name Neha for her debut film Kareeb. While her last film before marriage, Aatma (2006), credited her as Neha, Suparn Verma’s Acid Factory reintroduced her as Shabana Raza.

 

During an interview in 2008, she discussed why she kept switching between her names. “I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced to change my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me,” she told Rediff.com adding, “I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before, but I understand better now.”

Asked why she didn’t revert to her original name sooner, Shabana replied, “That is the sad part. Nobody would listen to me when I wanted to go back to my first name.”

Advertisement

 

 

When Shabana said she never wanted to act in movies

In the same interview, Raza said, “I did not want to act in films. I was studying in Delhi and was happy there. But they saw me on television and coaxed me to do the film. They chased me. I was not interested and refused. They spoke to my parents and got their approval.”

Advertisement

Since 2009, Shabana has not appeared in any movies, marking the end of her acting career. She is now happily married for 18 years and is a proud mother to Ava Nayla.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement