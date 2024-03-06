×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Do You Remember Amitabh Bachchan's Reel Grandson In Sooryavansham? Here's What He's Doing Now

Do you remember Aanand Vardhan, who played Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in hit film Sooryavansham? We have brought to you the detailed information about him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sooryavansham
A still from Sooryavansham. | Image:Aanand Vardhan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Do you remember the child artist who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in Sooryavansham? Well, he has all grown up and even made his debut as a lead actor in the Telugu industry last year with Nidurinchu Jahapana. Yes, Aanand Vardhan is the same actor who played the role of Sonu in both Sooryavansham (Hindi and Telugu).

(A file photo of Aanand | Image: Instagram)

Who is Aanand Vardhan?

He is the grandson of the famous playback singer P. B. Srinivas, who always wanted to see him as an actor. Popularly known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham, he started his acting career at the age of 4 with the film Ramayanam, where he played the roles of Valmiki and Bala Hanuman. He made his feature film debut as a child actor in Priyaragalu starring Jagapathi Babu and Soundarya and went on to play significant roles in the hit films Suryavamsam & Sooryavansham, Preminchukundam Raa and Manasantha Nuvve.

(A file photo of Aanand with Chiranjeevi | Image: Instagram)

Starred in 20 Telugu films, after his 2004 film Nenunnanu, Aanand took a backseat from acting to focus on his studies. In 2012, he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science & Engineering from CMR College of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Advertisement

Aanand Vardhan's Instagram is flooded with Sooryavansham stills

Aanand, who made his debut on the photo-sharing app in 2015, has shared many major throwback photos with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati. He shared a still from Sooryavansham where he is sitting with Big B with a tiffin box. In the caption, he wrote, "24 years for the iconic Zeher waali Kheer moment !! 24 years for the most loved film by SetMax !! 24 years for Sooryavamsham".

Advertisement

What is Aanand Vardhan up to these days?

Last year, Anand made his debut as a lead in Nidurinchu Jahapana, alongside Navami Gayak and Krishna Murali Posani. The actor is yet to announce his next film.  

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo