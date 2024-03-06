Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:21 IST
Do You Remember Amitabh Bachchan's Reel Grandson In Sooryavansham? Here's What He's Doing Now
Do you remember Aanand Vardhan, who played Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in hit film Sooryavansham? We have brought to you the detailed information about him.
Do you remember the child artist who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in Sooryavansham? Well, he has all grown up and even made his debut as a lead actor in the Telugu industry last year with Nidurinchu Jahapana. Yes, Aanand Vardhan is the same actor who played the role of Sonu in both Sooryavansham (Hindi and Telugu).
Who is Aanand Vardhan?
He is the grandson of the famous playback singer P. B. Srinivas, who always wanted to see him as an actor. Popularly known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham, he started his acting career at the age of 4 with the film Ramayanam, where he played the roles of Valmiki and Bala Hanuman. He made his feature film debut as a child actor in Priyaragalu starring Jagapathi Babu and Soundarya and went on to play significant roles in the hit films Suryavamsam & Sooryavansham, Preminchukundam Raa and Manasantha Nuvve.
Starred in 20 Telugu films, after his 2004 film Nenunnanu, Aanand took a backseat from acting to focus on his studies. In 2012, he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science & Engineering from CMR College of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana.
Aanand Vardhan's Instagram is flooded with Sooryavansham stills
Aanand, who made his debut on the photo-sharing app in 2015, has shared many major throwback photos with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati. He shared a still from Sooryavansham where he is sitting with Big B with a tiffin box. In the caption, he wrote, "24 years for the iconic Zeher waali Kheer moment !! 24 years for the most loved film by SetMax !! 24 years for Sooryavamsham".
What is Aanand Vardhan up to these days?
Last year, Anand made his debut as a lead in Nidurinchu Jahapana, alongside Navami Gayak and Krishna Murali Posani. The actor is yet to announce his next film.
