×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Does hindi horror films, Climax Hint At A Sequel? Twist Ending With R Madhavan Explained

The makers of the film have confirmed that a sequel to the movie is planned. But does the ending of Shaitaan sets up it up? Read details below.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
शैतान | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan released in cinema halls on March 8 and is off to a great start at the box office. The coming days are looking good for the Vikas Bahl directed horror film and it soon emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood horror film, beating Raaz 3. The makers of the film have confirmed that a sequel to the movie is planned. But does the ending of Shaitaan sets it up?

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

What have makers said about Shaitaan sequel?

Speaking at the trailer launch of Shaitaan, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the makers shot the entire film in just 40 days. He also confessed that the second part of the film is in their mind already. He said, “40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.”

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

While there were expectations of the film's sequel being teased towards the ending, does it really happen? This is one of the pressing questions that has been on the mind of people who are yet to watch the film. Will Shaitaan turn into a franchise?

Advertisement

Shaitaan ending and sequel possibility explained

In the ending, Kabir (Ajay Devgn) fights Vanraj (R Madhavan) and cuts off his tongue breaking his spell on the the girls he has possessed. Kabir saves his daughter Janhvi (Janaki Bodiwala) and many other girls from Vanraj. Later, police reunites the missing girls with their families and it is also revealed that the Vanraj is not be found.

Advertisement

The film cuts back to its opening scene and it is revealed that Kabir has held Vanraj captive and is torturing him. While Vanraj is seen surviving he has seemingly lost his power to hypnotise as his tongue is chopped off. It is not evident and the makers have not confirmed it but if Shaitaan sequel is made, it may bring in a new face as the villain. Or Vanraj may escape captivity and seek revenge on Kabir through a different way.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

18 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

19 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Bank Nifty can hit new high on surpassing 48,300: Santosh Meena

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Miss World 2024: A Look Back At All The Indian Winners Of The Pageant

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Actor Sidharth Malhotra In A Glittered Black Suit

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  5. Rakul Preet Flaunts Chooda in Post Wedding Pics

    Web Stories15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo