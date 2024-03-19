Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a slate of titles released over a period of two years. The slate includes big titles announced in the coming years like Ashwatthama, Hosuefull 5, Stree 2 and Chandu Champions. Several of these titles will premiere on the streaming giant after their theatrical debut.

Singham Again

The Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release on Independence Day this year. The film features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Advertisement

Bad Newz

Bad Newz is the latest Hindi movie announced. The film stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk in the lead roles. The movie will debut on Prime Video after its theatrical release.

Chorii 2

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from being sacrificed by an evil cult to satisfy Pradhan Ji, their resident leader, while fighting societal superstitions and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her. The movie will premiere directly on OTT.

Advertisement

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

Advertisement

Subedaar

In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.

Director: Suresh Triveni

Advertisement

Key Cast: Anil Kapoor

Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1 (Kannada)

There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God's chosen tribal leader.

Advertisement

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Advertisement

Chandu Champion (Hindi)

This is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never give up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics. This is the story of Chandu Champion!

Director: Kabir Khan

Advertisement

Cast: Kartik Aaryan

Housefull 5 (Hindi)

The Housefull series is one of the most loved Indian comedy film franchises created by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Each instalment features an ensemble cast of talented actors who bring their comic skills to the forefront. For the first time ever in India, a movie franchise is bringing the 5th instalment. Introducing Housefull 5, with 5 times the laughter, 5 times the madness, and 5 times more confusion! Fans appreciate the franchise for its light-hearted entertainment and ability to deliver laughs. The franchise's success has solidified its place in Indian cinema as a beloved comedy series.

Advertisement

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Advertisement

Baaghi 4 (Hindi)

The Baaghi franchise is known for its high-octane action sequences and intense storylines. The franchise has garnered a significant fan following for its adrenaline-pumping action and charismatic leads. Each instalment features a new storyline while retaining the core elements of action, romance, and drama. The success of the franchise has cemented its status as one of Bollywood's leading action film series, with audiences eagerly anticipating future instalments. The makers now bring to you Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff.

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Advertisement

Shoojit Sircar’s Next (Hindi)

Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of The American Dream, it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter. Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life’s surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. This heartwarming tale is a ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday, ordinary chaos.

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Advertisement

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani

Kanguva (Tamil)

A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude and fulfilment.

Advertisement

Director: 'Siruthai' Siva

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and others

Advertisement

Stree 2 (Hindi)

In this sequel to the blockbuster film Stree, we revisit the small town of Chanderi years after the events of Stree, and we find that the town is being preyed on by a new threat. It falls to our ragtag group of friends, Vicky and company, to save the town once again.

Director: Amar Kaushik

Advertisement

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana

Ikkis (Hindi)

A Biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, who is the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War

Advertisement

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat

Advertisement

Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues (Hindi)

Ashwatthama, the saga continues... The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

Director: Sachin B Ravi

Advertisement

Cast: Shahid Kapoor