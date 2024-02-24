English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Don 3 Budget Revealed - Makers Spending A Bomb On Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Starrer

Kiara Advani has recently come onboard the film and now details of Don 3 budget have started to float on social media. It stars Ranveer Singh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani | Image:Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani/Instagram
  • 2 min read
The Don franchise is getting rebooted with Ranveer Singh becoming the face of the one of Hindi cinema's most successful film series. While the Padmaavat actor's casting as the titular character has received mixed response, the expectations are high from the Farhan Akhtar directorial. Kiara Advani has recently come onboard the film and now details of Don 3 budget have started to float on social media.

Don 3 to be made on a global scale

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the budget for Don 3 is Rs 275 crore. Reportedly, director Farhan Akhtar plans to make Don 3 into a global thriller. A source in the know mentioned, "Don 1 and Don 2 were made with decent budgets, but Farhan Akhtar's goal with Don 3 is to create a global film. The vision for Don 3 is not only to compete with action films in India but also to have a global impact in terms of scale. Don 3 is Farhan's endeavour to craft a global action thriller, and there's no one better than Ranveer Singh to lead the franchise into a new era."

Kiara Advani joins Don 3

Recently, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, has come on board for the third installment of the action-thriller Don. It is one of the most anticipated films given the franchise's legacy of almost 2 decades.

Earlier, the casting of Ranveer in titular character caused a lot of buzz. The iconic role was first played by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film Don directed by Chandra Barot. The shooting for Don 3 is reportedly set to begin in August. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

