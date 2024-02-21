Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Don 3: Emraan Hashmi REACTS To Rumours Of Playing Villain Opposite Ranveer Singh

Amid rumours of Emraan Hashmi playing a villain in Don 3, the actor has issued a clarification publicly about the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:therealemraan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
For several weeks now, there were rumours that actor Emraan Hashmi might be playing the antagonist in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Don 3. The actor took to his Instagram has quash rumours of his involvement in the much-anticipated film Don 3.

What did Emraan Hashmi say about his involvement with Don 3?

The actor took to Instagram on February 21, 2024, to clarify that he was never approached for the movie, putting an end to weeks of speculation sparked by his visit to Excel Entertainment's office, the production house behind the Don franchise.

Emraan addressed fans and journalists and quoted, "For the fans and journalists that are asking, I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie." With this confirmation, it's evident that the role of the antagonist in the upcoming film will be played by someone else.

What more do we know about Don 3?

Farhan Akhtar in August 2023 expressed his admiration for the iconic Don character, originally brought to life by Salim-Javed and first portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. He also praised Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of the character in the 2006 reboot, acknowledging the everlasting impact both actors had on the franchise.

Despite not being part of Don 3 which is scheduled for release in 2025, Emraan fans have other projects to anticipate. His upcoming web series, Showtime, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. Additionally, the actor will be venturing into the South Indian film industry with roles in Pawan Kalyan's OG and Adivi Sesh's G2.

The announcement of Ranveer Singh as the new Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead had initially generated excitement among fans, some of whom were also hoping for Emraan Hashmi's inclusion in the cast, following his performance in Tiger 3. However, it would be interesting to see who will now play the part.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 16:50 IST

