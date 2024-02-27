Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Don 3: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani To Begin Physical Prep For Farhan Akhtar Film Next Month

The third installment of the successful Don franchise will see Ranveer Singh take the baton of the iconic titular role, with Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani Joins Don 3 Cast, To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh
Kiara Advani Joins Don 3 Cast, To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Don 3 is well on the cards. The Ranveer Singh led film recently expanded its cast, with a keynote announcement regarding the film - namely its leading lady. The coveted casting opportunity has been landed by Kiara Advani. An important development regarding the film, has now come to light.

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will soon begin prep for Don 3


As per a Mid Day report, Ranveer and Kiara will soon be commencing the physical training and prep for Don 3. The timeline for the same has been set towards the end of March. The same report also revealed how Farhan essentially wants to redefine the action genre with the film. 

Advertisement


The quoted source said, "Ranveer and Kiara will start their physical prep, beginning with agility training, in late March. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in...In recent years, Hindi cinema has seen every type of stylized action, ranging from War (2019) to Pathaan (2023) and Fighter (2024). So, Farhan wants to make the action syntax fresh. He has had several meetings with action choreographers from India and other countries to discuss the possibilities. He wants the palette to be different from whatever the tent pole movies have offered in recent films."

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 casting received a mixed response


Back in August of 2023, Farhan Akhtar had officially announced Don 3, revealing Ranveer Singh's name as the winning pick leading the film in the titular role. While fans of the actor rejoiced, there was a sizeable section of the internet which appeared upset with the casting.

Advertisement


Addressing the same, Ranveer shared pictures from his childhood, speaking about how honoured he feels to have landed such a massive role. He also promised to give the film his all, and making the audience happy with his performance. Excerpts from his optimistic declaration read, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!...I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years..."

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

18 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

an hour ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

7 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

7 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yami Gautam Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Moments From Crew With Kareena Kapoor In Tow

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Ancient History-inspired Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  5. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket with a BANG

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo