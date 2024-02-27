Advertisement

Don 3 is well on the cards. The Ranveer Singh led film recently expanded its cast, with a keynote announcement regarding the film - namely its leading lady. The coveted casting opportunity has been landed by Kiara Advani. An important development regarding the film, has now come to light.

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will soon begin prep for Don 3



As per a Mid Day report, Ranveer and Kiara will soon be commencing the physical training and prep for Don 3. The timeline for the same has been set towards the end of March. The same report also revealed how Farhan essentially wants to redefine the action genre with the film.

Advertisement



The quoted source said, "Ranveer and Kiara will start their physical prep, beginning with agility training, in late March. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in...In recent years, Hindi cinema has seen every type of stylized action, ranging from War (2019) to Pathaan (2023) and Fighter (2024). So, Farhan wants to make the action syntax fresh. He has had several meetings with action choreographers from India and other countries to discuss the possibilities. He wants the palette to be different from whatever the tent pole movies have offered in recent films."

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 casting received a mixed response



Back in August of 2023, Farhan Akhtar had officially announced Don 3, revealing Ranveer Singh's name as the winning pick leading the film in the titular role. While fans of the actor rejoiced, there was a sizeable section of the internet which appeared upset with the casting.

Advertisement



Addressing the same, Ranveer shared pictures from his childhood, speaking about how honoured he feels to have landed such a massive role. He also promised to give the film his all, and making the audience happy with his performance. Excerpts from his optimistic declaration read, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!...I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years..."