Drenched In Blood, Saif Ali Khan Walked In Like A Lion With Taimur: Doctor Treating Actor For Stab Wounds Reveals

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Thursday morning brought shocking news as the country woke up to reports of a knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence during a suspected burglary attempt. He sustained several major stab wounds, was treated at the Lilavati Hospital and is currently recovering. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Saif.

The team of doctors who treated Saif that a knife was pulled out of his back and a 2mm difference could have resulted in a serious spine injury. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital shared that despite injuries, Saif walked into the hospital "like a lion".

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home on January 16 | Image: X

'Saif Ali Khan is a real hero'

Niraj Uttamani claimed he was the first person to see Saif Ali Khan as he entered the Lilavati Hospital premises, drenched in blood, with his son Taimur Ali Khan. "I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he came to the hospital. He was drenched in blood but he walked in like a lion with only his small kid, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room," Uttamani shared.

Taimur Ali Khan with his aunt Karisma Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Hunt for Saif Ali Khan attacker still on

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor. In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family. On Friday, a suspect was nabbed by the police but was later released.

The suspect detained in Saif's attack case has been released | Image: X