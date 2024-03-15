×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Drive: Here are some of the cars in the trailer of the Netflix film

Drive is the latest film directed by Tarun Mansukhani and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. Here are some of the cars from the trailer

Reported by: Sherwin D'Cunha
drive
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
The much-anticipated trailer of the latest Netflix film, Drive. was released online today. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Drive stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The story follows the pairing up of a notorious thief with an underground street racer as they decide to conduct the heist of 300 kilograms of gold. Naturally, as the subject of the film revolves around cars, the trailer shows a glimpse of the cars in the film.

Read Drive: The Trailer Of The Netflix Film To Release This Friday

Here are some of the cars seen the trailer of Drive

1. 1965 Chevrolet Impala convertible

First up is this beautiful Chevrolet Impala vehicle that appears in the trailer. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dancing atop the engine hood of the Impala. One of Chevrolet's most iconic nameplates, the Impala was hugely popular in its heydays and was also in production until last year. In Bollywood also, the older Impala and its mechanical twin, the Bel-Air, found many takers and featured in numerous films.

2. 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

One of the most exotic cars seen in the trailer is a red Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. It was based on the Gallardo coupe, which remains the best-selling vehicle in Lamborghini's illustrious history. The Gallardo Spyder was unveiled in 2006 and featured powerful 5.0L V10 engine that produced 520 horsepower. Two Gallardo Spyders feature in the trailer of Drive.

3. 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera and 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia and 2010 Aston Martin Rapide

Besides the two Gallardo Spyders, the trailer also features the Porsche 911 Carrera, Ferrari 458 Italia and the Aston Martin Rapide. The 911 is considered by enthusiasts to be the most iconic sports car in automotive history and the definitive Porsche to own. The 911 Carrera in the film, known as the 997, was introduced in 2005. It is the most successful 911 of all-time. The Ferrari 458 Italia is one of the Italian brand's most successful vehicles and was introduced in 2010. The Aston Martin Rapide was also introduced in 2010 and is one of the British brand's most luxurious sports cars. Ranveer Singh also owns one in India.

Published October 18th, 2019 at 18:13 IST

