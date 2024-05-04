Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to essay the legacy-heavy role of Don, in the third installment of the evergreen franchise. Set to mark a major milestone in the actor's career, it has now become evident where he gets his powerhouse of talent from. Ranveer, as a matter of fact, belongs to a family whose past is very well rooted in the annals of the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

DYK Ranveer Singh's grandmother was a popular actress?

The actress in question being referred to is none other than Chand Burke. Chand Burke - grandmother to Ranveer Singh - a popular actress of her time having enjoyed a sprawling film career, spanning two decades. Born in 1981, Chand Burke also known as Chandraprabha Bhadbhade, reigned supreme in the film industry, during the 40s.

Advertisement

Not just Bollywood, Chand Burke also enjoyed her period of prominence in the Punjabi film industry - a testament to her versatility. Not many know that Chand Burke got her first big break in Bollywood, courtesy of the maverick and multi-talented, Raj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor cast Burke in 1954 film Boot Polish. Burke notably essayed the keynote role of Baby Naaz and Ratan Kumar's tormenting aunt. The film, also starring Kumari Naaz, Daivd Abraham, Ratan Kumar and Bhupendra Kapoor among others, is available for streaming on ZEE5. The film was directed by Prakash Arora and counts as an early Bollywood classic.

Advertisement

Chand Burke's legacy goes beyond films

Chand Burke's primary identity was, of course, that of an actress. However, enjoying a prime place in Hindi cinema, at a time when women stepping out of the house to work was still a pressing rarity, is testament to Burke's progressive and powerful persona. She went on to star in as many as twenty noteworthy titles, across the length of her career.

Advertisement

She breathed her last on December 28, 2008.