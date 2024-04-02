Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today, April 12, and on this occasion, let's revisit the time when the actor met Kajol for the first time. The couple dated for years before getting hitched in February 1991. However, there was a time when Ajay didn't like Kajol, so much that he was not keen on meeting her again.

Why Ajay Devgn didn't want to meet Kajol after their first meeting?

In an earlier interview with Pioneer, Ajay recalled meeting Kajol for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. However, after the shoot, he wasn't keen on knowing her as she came across "talkative, loud and arrogant" person. “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens," recalled Ajay.

(A file photo of Kajol and Ajay | Image: Instagram)

However, as they worked together their relationship evolved and they soon started dating. During the interview, the Singham actor revealed that his family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in their house. "But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative, and I’m quiet," he added.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kajol and Ajay | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Kajol and Ajay | Image: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn reveals how he fell in love with Kajol

The actor couldn't recall what quality of Kajol charmed him, it grew naturally. They didn't know what it was, "We began talking, then we became friends, and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kajol and Ajay | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Kajol and Ajay | Image: Instagram)

Ajay and Kajol, who completed 25 years of their marital bliss this year, are parents to two kids - Nysa and Yug.