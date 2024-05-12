Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin's ambitious pan-India project, Kalki 2898 AD. Besides this, the actor also has in the works, the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan as well as The Umesh Chronicles. Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, was last seen in sports drama, Ghoomer - an R Balki directorial. While both father and son have their own respective lineup of accolades, there is one honour in particular, jointly held by them - a Guinness World Record.

All about Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's joint Guinness World Record



Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Guinness World Record is in context of their 2009 drama, Paa. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a 12-year old, suffering from Progeria - a rare medical condition which leads children to age rapidly, particularly in the first 2 years of their life. Abhishek Bachchan had interestingly played the role of Amitabh's father in the R Balki directorial.

The premise of the film in this regard, is the whole basis for the joint Guinness World Record held by the father-son duo. The record or feat, felicitates them for being the only real-life father-son duo to have reversed roles on screen. Separately, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan also made a brief appearance as a commentator, in the Abhishek Bachchan led Ghoomer - incidentally, also an R Balki film.

What is next for the father-son duo?



Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the role of Ashwatthama, in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The Prabhas led film, was initially slated for a release on May 9. The same however, stands pushed to June 27 now, in lieu of the looming election season. Meanwhile, the actor is also filming for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, which will see him reunite with Rajinikanth on screen, after a gap of 32 years.

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, will next be seen in directo-to-OTT release, Be Happy. Also in the works for the actor, is Shoojit Sircar's untitled next as well as Housefull 5.